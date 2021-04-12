Russia Claims Continental Shelf in Arctic Ocean

Russia has claimed new slices of the continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean in two fresh submissions to the United Nations.

According to its March 31 submissions, Russia is seeking to define the outer limits of its continental shelf to include the Gakkel Ridge, the Lomonosov Ridge and the Canadian Basin.

The new claims overlap with those of Canada and Denmark, Canada’s CBC broadcaster reported Sunday.

“Here's a situation where they're claiming the entire Canadian and Danish continental shelf as part of their continental shelf,” the CBC quoted University of Calgary Arctic security and defense analyst Robert Huebert as saying.

“In effect, they're claiming the entire Arctic Ocean as their continental shelf in regards to where their Arctic comes up against Canada's and Denmark's,” Huebert added.