'The Arctic Shelf Is Ours,' Russian Defense Ministry Says

Russia says it has obtained the data needed to support its claims in the Arctic region.

The new information will be assessed by the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) during a meeting in February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said.

Last week, the high-ranking government official spoke in the Marine Board meeting, a forum that includes top federal and regional officials involved in maritime developments. The event took place in the newly renovated facilities of the Admiralty building in St. Petersburg.

According to Borisov, Russia now has the data needed to support its claims in the Arctic region.

"I presume that these studies will be sufficient for the complete basis of our claims that will be assessed by the Commission," the deputy prime minister underlined.

Nikolai Yevmenov, Head Commander of the Russian Navy, also attended the Marine Board meeting.