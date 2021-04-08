Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Visit Frontline After Surge in Clashes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was travelling to the country's eastern frontline on Thursday, after a surge in clashes with separatist forces and a spike in tensions with Moscow.

Fighting between the Ukrainian army and separatists has intensified in recent weeks, raising fears of a major escalation in the long-running conflict over the mainly Russian-speaking Donbas region.

The Ukrainian military on Thursday announced that another of its soldiers had been killed, bringing to 25 the number of troops killed since the start of the year, compared with 50 in all of 2020.

Zelenskiy, who has appealed to Ukraine's Western allies for support, was due to visit positions where a ceasefire "has been systematically violated in recent days" and Ukrainian soldiers killed or wounded, the presidency said in a statement.

"I want to be with our soldiers in the tough times in Donbas," Zelenskiy said. "Going to the locations of the escalation ... Ukraine needs peace and will do everything for this."

Fighting in the conflict, which erupted after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, subsided last year as a new ceasefire agreement took hold.

But clashes, mainly involving artillery and mortar fire, have picked up again since the start of the year, with both sides blaming each other.

Ukraine last week also accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula.

The separatists are widely seen as having Russia's political and military backing, which Moscow denies.