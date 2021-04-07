Dubai to Deport Russian, Ukrainians Caught in Nude Balcony Photoshoot

Dubai announced Tuesday it will deport the Russian organizer of and 11 Ukrainian women involved in a salacious photoshoot on a high-rise balcony. The swift deportation is rare for the Muslim sheikhdom, where cases of public debauchery and producing pornography usually go to trial, according to the Associated Press. Those arrested had faced up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,500 for “lewd behavior” under the United Arab Emirates’ laws, which are based on Shariah law.

But Dubai’s Attorney General Essam Issa al-Humaidan announced that prosecutors had finished their investigations and will deport all those involved, the Dubai government’s Twitter account said. Russian and Ukrainian authorities confirmed the arrests of their citizens after the nude photoshoot scandal broke out, but the Russian organizer’s identity was not immediately clear. The AP said a pro-Kremlin tabloid identified him as the head of an IT firm based in the Ivanovo region east of Moscow, though his firm denied his involvement.