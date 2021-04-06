Russian Director Pulls Film From Festival over Navalny Nomination

Acclaimed Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky has pulled his latest film from the country's prestigious White Elephants Awards in protest at plans to honor opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the event.

In a message on Facebook, the 83-year-old said he had asked that "Dear Comrades!" — nominated for best film and also shortlisted for the 93rd Academy Awards — be withdrawn from consideration at the festival, as he did not want it to be judged alongside political work by the jailed Kremlin critic.

He was referring to a decision to hand Navalny and his team an award in the Event of the Year category for their video documentaries on state corruption which have been viewed by millions on YouTube.

"This award is one of the most important in Russian cinema for me, as it means recognition of the film's art value from the professional community," Konchalovsky wrote.

He denounced the award given to Navalny's "journalistic project that one can consider a political act but can in no way be judged through the lens" of filmmaking.