Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Approves 'World’s First' Coronavirus Vaccine for Pets

Updated:
Experts have said that domestic animals can be infected by Covid-19 but not pass it on to humans. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia has approved what it says is the world’s first coronavirus vaccine for pets, the state veterinary service said Wednesday.

Carnivac-Cov underwent clinical trials on dogs, cats, mink and other animals starting in October, Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement.

Mass production of the injectable suspension could be launched as early as April, Rosselkhoznadzor’s deputy head Konstantin Savenkov said.

“The results allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and has high immunogenicity, since all tested animals developed coronavirus antibodies in 100% of cases,” Savenkov said.

He added that scientists are still studying Carnivac-Cov's long-term effectiveness, though it is thought to provide protective immunity to pets for at least six months.

“Russian scientists believe that the vaccine’s use can prevent the virus from mutating, which most often occurs during interspecies transmission,” Rosselkhoznadzor said. 

Experts have said that domestic animals can be infected by Covid-19 but not pass it on to humans.

A number of animals around the world were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19, including the millions of mink culled in Denmark and the Netherlands amid fears of the first known animal-to-human transmission.

Rosselkhoznadzor’s announcement follows a World Health Organization (WHO) expert report published Monday saying it was “likely to very likely” that Covid-19 jumped from bats to humans via a yet-unknown intermediate host. Initial suspicion fell on snakes and endangered pangolin anteaters as the “missing link” of the global pandemic.

The agency said that agriculture businesses in countries including the United States, Canada and Singapore, as well as Austria, Greece and Poland, have expressed interest in Carnivac-Cov.

Russia has rolled out three human Covid-19 vaccines so far, though its national vaccination campaign has lagged amid widespread skepticism of the homegrown jabs.

Read more about: Animals , Coronavirus , Vaccine

Read more

AWAITING AUTHORIZATION

EU Starts Approval Process for Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

Medicines regulator starts a “rolling review” of existing published data on safety and effectiveness.
open access

Iran Expects First Batch of Russian Vaccine by Feb.4

Iranian health regulators have approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine earlier this week.
LACK OF TRUST

As Russia Begins Mass Coronavirus Vaccination, Its Medics Aren't On Board

Skepticism among the medical community will make a nationwide Sputnik V push difficult.
vaccine push

5 Questions About Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered

As Russia moves forward with its mass vaccination drive, many people inside and outside the country remain skeptical.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.