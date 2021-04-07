Will Russia’s Belated Promotion of Sputnik V at Home Sway a Doubting Public?

Now, with a full-scale campaign to promote Sputnik V at home in the works, experts fear that a belated public relations offensive may not be enough to overcome deeply ingrained suspicion in one of few countries where Covid jabs are widely available.

Krasilschik is one of few Russian celebrities to publicly embrace the country’s first-in-the-world coronavirus jab which — despite international fanfare — has met with a cool reception and muted promotion among vaccine-sceptical Russians.

In early March, with Russia’s domestic Covid-19 vaccination campaign stalling , prominent tech and publishing entrepreneur Ilya Krasilschik took to social media to urge his followers to get their coronavirus jabs.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia — where a three-month lockdown was lifted in summer 2020 — has been one of the countries least perturbed by the viral pandemic.

According to data from the independent Levada Center pollster, the number of Russians worried about contracting the virus has remained below 50%, with brief spikes in spring 2020 and during a second wave that hit Russia in the fall.

Russians’ relaxed attitudes to the virus have been reflected in a sceptical view of vaccination.

Despite having produced the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Russia remains among the most vaccine-hesitant countries worldwide.

Since the beginning of a nationwide vaccination program in November, polls have consistently shown that only around 40% or less of Russians are prepared to have the vaccine, with scepticism attributed to a lack of trust in the authorities, cultural preferences for foreign medicine and Sputnik’s own rapid development.

This reluctance has not, however, translated into a nationwide public health campaign that might persuade Russians to change their minds.

“There hasn’t really been much of a PR campaign to promote vaccination,” said Denis Volkov, deputy director at the Levada Center.

“That is reflected in the high levels of anti-vaccine sentiment.”

In the early days of Sputnik V’s roll-out, the jab’s availability was advertised on the streets by posters of prominent Moscow doctors endorsing the vaccine.

For some marketing professionals, relying on medical workers to sell the jab wasn’t enough to tackle the huge task facing the Russian authorities.

“Doctors talking in medical jargon aren’t going to convince anyone to get vaccinated,” said Alyona Avgust, a Moscow-based PR consultant and political analyst.

The result, according to Avgust, was weak vaccination uptake which — according to unofficial figures — has resulted in only around 1.4 million of Moscow’s estimated 17 million inhabitants receiving a vaccine, despite the offer of free ice cream with vaccinations in central Moscow’s upmarket GUM shopping mall.

“The public relations approach needed to be emotional, built around storytelling. But the state hasn’t been able to do that,” said Avgust.

Sputnik’s muted roll-out at home jarred with the vaccine’s high-profile successes abroad.

Overseas, Sputnik V proved to be a major soft power coup for Russia, with London public relations firm Hudson Sandler hired to promote the vaccine abroad and high-profile deliveries of first vaccine shipments to countries including Argentina and Mexico widely publicized by Russian media.

On social media, Sputnik V’s promotional account on Twitter — a relatively little used social network in Russia — has over 270,000 followers on an active and aggressively promoted page. On VKontakte — Russia’s homegrown Facebook equivalent and social media market leader — the first-in-the-world vaccine’s verified page has only around 3,000 subscribers.

The understated public health push contrasted sharply with the previous summer, when a referendum on constitutional amendments that waived President Vladimir Putin’s term limits until 2036 was given blanket coverage in state-aligned media.

At the time, the authorities bolstered a large-scale media operation in support of the constitutional changes through a parallel effort to pay social media influencers and bloggers to provide online support for the amendments.

According to industry figures, however, no similar effort to support the vaccination campaign is underway in Russia, even as public health bodies in countries from the United States to Indonesia enlist influencers in their own inoculation efforts.

“This year, nothing like that is happening,” said Anna Davydova, an editor at YOUTUBER, a YouTube channel that covers Russia’s blogosphere and documented the financial incentives offered to YouTubers willing to promote last year’s constitutional amendments.

“It’s not even being discussed.”

The lack of a wide-ranging PR campaign in support of vaccination has left Sputnik dependent on the flagship state-controlled television channels, which air at least one segment daily on the easy availability of Covid-19 vaccines in Russia.

Though the state television channels are Russia’s most influential media outlet, their audience is heavily skewed towards an older, pro-government demographic with little reach among younger urbanites.

This imbalance may have an impact on Russians’ attitudes to vaccination. According to Denis Volkov, willingness to receive an anti-coronavirus jab is correlated with both age and political views, with younger, anti-Kremlin Russians least likely to receive a vaccine.





