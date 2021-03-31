Italy Arrests Naval Officer on Russia Spying Charges

Italy has arrested a naval captain on suspicion of spying for Russia, the Carabinieri police service announced Wednesday.

The naval officer, who serves as a middle-ranking captain of a frigate, was detained late Tuesday while trying to pass “confidential documents” to a military official at the Russian Embassy in Rome in exchange for money.

The two unnamed individuals were “caught red-handed immediately after the Italian officer handed over confidential documents in exchange for a sum of money,” the Carabinieri said.

Police said the suspected spy in the navy was discovered after long investigations led by Italy's domestic intelligence agency AISI, with support from the Chief of the Defense Staff.

The Russian embassy official was not detained due to diplomatic immunity, but his legal status is “being assessed” and he faces expulsion from the country.

Italy's foreign ministry said it has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Rome over the arrest.

Sergey Razov was called in to see the ministry's top civil servant on Wednesday morning "on the instructions of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio," the ministry said in a statement after the arrest of the frigate captain was announced by police.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that the Italian officer had attempted to hand over both Italian and NATO-related documents — “thus putting not only national security at risk, but also that of other countries.”

The arrest takes place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s jailing and poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which sparked EU sanctions against Russian officials this year.

AFP contributed reporting.