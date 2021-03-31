Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Italy Arrests Naval Officer on Russia Spying Charges

Updated:
The officer was detained while trying to pass “confidential documents” to a Russian embassy official for money, Italian police said. Angelo Carconi / EPA / TASS

Italy has arrested a naval captain on suspicion of spying for Russia, the Carabinieri police service announced Wednesday. 

The naval officer, who serves as a middle-ranking captain of a frigate, was detained late Tuesday while trying to pass “confidential documents” to a military official at the Russian Embassy in Rome in exchange for money. 

The two unnamed individuals were “caught red-handed immediately after the Italian officer handed over confidential documents in exchange for a sum of money,” the Carabinieri said.

Police said the suspected spy in the navy was discovered after long investigations led by Italy's domestic intelligence agency AISI, with support from the Chief of the Defense Staff. 

The Russian embassy official was not detained due to diplomatic immunity, but his legal status is “being assessed” and he faces expulsion from the country.

Italy's foreign ministry said it has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Rome over the arrest.

Sergey Razov was called in to see the ministry's top civil servant on Wednesday morning "on the instructions of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio," the ministry said in a statement after the arrest of the frigate captain was announced by police.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that the Italian officer had attempted to hand over both Italian and NATO-related documents — “thus putting not only national security at risk, but also that of other countries.”

The arrest takes place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s jailing and poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which sparked EU sanctions against Russian officials this year.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Italy , Espionage

Read more

war of words

Italy and Russia Spar Over Alleged Coronavirus Spies

The unusual exchange came after an Italian newspaper story about the purportedly nefarious nature of Russia's aid mission.
Arms race

Historians Unmask Fourth Soviet Spy in U.S. Manhattan Nuclear Project

Oscar Seborer’s secret life showed “how widespread espionage was” in the U.S. atomic bomb program.
spy exchange

Putin Urged to Pardon Norwegian Jailed for Spying Amid Hopes of Swap

Frode Berg was detained in December 2017 and jailed for 14 years after being convicted of gathering intelligence about nuclear submarines.
International intrigue

Italy Arrests Russian Executive in U.S. Spying Case

He is accused of embezzling intellectual property and General Electric documents for a Russian aircraft engine program.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.