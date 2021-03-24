Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Trudeau Says Putin Behind 'Terrible Things,' Skirts Killer Label

Trudeau's comments come hours after Ottawa announced sanctions against nine Russian officials over the poisoning and jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press / TASS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday Vladimir Putin is responsible for "terrible things," but wouldn't go so far as U.S. President Joe Biden in calling the Russian leader a "killer."

Trudeau, unaccustomed to criticizing other world leaders in public, was questioned during an interview on SiriusXM radio's The Bridge with Peter Mansbridge about Biden's remarks.

"I'm sure (Putin) is responsible for all sorts of terrible things because his behavior continues to demonstrate that," he said.

He cited as examples Russia's annexation of Crimea, "significant cyber attacks he's responsible for and the attempts to destabilize our democracies."

Trudeau said his impression of Putin in their rare meetings at international forums over the past five years was that "he will look at you and say whatever is convenient to him at any given moment.

"He is not particularly interested in what the Western world or what Canada thinks of him," he added.

But when asked if he shared Biden's view of Putin as a killer, expressed last week in an ABC News interview, Trudeau responded: "I don't have the information to make that assertion."

"I certainly know he's not someone who is supportive or a friend of Canada or Canadians in any way shape or form," he concluded. "And we have to very much be wide-eyed and clear-eyed about how we approach (relations with Russia)."

Hours earlier, Ottawa announced sanctions against nine Russian officials to protest the poisoning and jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Navalny was immediately detained after returning in January from treatment in Germany, drawing widespread Western condemnation, with the U.S. and EU calling for his release.

The anti-corruption crusader was sentenced the following month and is now serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term in a penal colony outside Moscow for violating parole while abroad.

Read more about: Canada , Putin

Read more

Elusive peace

Putin and Zelenskiy, in First Talks, Agree to Exchange Prisoners

The leaders made a renewed commitment to implement an existing ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine.
'indifferent attitude'

Positive Opinions Toward Putin Drop by 10% – Poll

“In general, all authoritarian regimes are held up on such an alienated attitude,” the head of the Levada Center said. 
presidential invitation

We Hope Trump Visits Russia for Victory Day in May, Putin Says

Putin said it would be the "right" thing for Trump to attend the commemorative event.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.