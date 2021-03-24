Russian Deputies Back Law to Prolong Putin's Rule

Russian lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold office for two additional terms, paving the way for him to stay in power until 2036.

Putin, already in power for more than 20 years, proposed the change as part of constitutional reforms that Russians overwhelmingly backed in a vote last year.

They included populist economic measures and enshrined conservative values long touted by the Kremlin with a clause mentioning the country's "faith in God" and another effectively banning gay marriage.

The bill approved by lawmakers Wednesday allows Putin to contest presidential elections again after his current mandate expires in 2024.

The upper house of parliament is set to consider the legislation later this month and it is expected to be signed into law later by Putin.