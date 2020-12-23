Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Moves to Formally Allow Putin to Stay in Power

Putin himself said he has not yet decided whether he would run for president again in 2024. Kremlin.ru

Russian lawmakers took first steps Wednesday to formally allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

Current law limits the Russian presidency to two consecutive terms, requiring Putin, 68, to step down in 2024. But a clause within a set of constitutional reforms approved in a nationwide vote this summer allows Putin to ignore current limits and run for two more six-year terms.

A bill submitted to Russian parliament last month officially resets the number of terms served by current and former presidents. 

Members of the lower-house State Duma voted Wednesday in favor of the bill in its first of three readings. The draft law will then need backing from senators and a signature from Putin in order to become law, a step considered a formality for the Kremlin-backed legislature.

The presidential term limits bill is part of scores of legal acts pushed through parliament at breakneck pace to bring Russian law in line with the constitutional reforms, which came into force in July.

With lingering questions over his future, Putin signed laws this week that grant lifetime immunity to ex-presidents and allow them to become senators for life, a post that also grants immunity from criminal prosecution.

Putin himself said he has not yet decided whether he would run again in 2024.

Read more about: Putin , State Duma

Read more

all in the family

Putin’s Cousin Forms New ‘Russia Without Corruption’ Party

Roman Putin's new party reportedly plans to run in the 2021 State Duma elections.
infrastructure development

Putin Wants to Connect Russia's Arctic Coast and the Indian Ocean

"The idea is to connect the ports by means of transport arterials through Eastern Siberia, the center of Eurasia," Putin said.
Keep it secret

Kremlin Says It Doesn't Want Trump-Putin Transcripts To Be Made Public

The comments come in the wake of a scandal that erupted over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s leader.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.