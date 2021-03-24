Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Probes Artistic Human Corpse Exhibition After Uproar

Investigators will determine whether the controversial "Body Worlds" exhibit "insults the religious feelings of believers." Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia will probe an artistic exhibition of preserved human corpses after the display sparked an uproar among conservative religious groups and public figures.

German anatomist Gunter von Hagens’ traveling “Body Worlds” exhibition opened at Moscow’s VDNKh exhibition center on March 12. Its display of donated human bodies and organs aims to educate visitors “by looking inside a stranger’s body to discover our own in a completely new way.” 

Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered a probe into the exhibition to assess its “goals, content and purpose” as well as its compliance with Russian law, the investigative body said in a statement Wednesday.

The inquiry by the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, follows negative comments toward the exhibition in the media as well as petitions calling for its closure, the statement said. 

“According to public figures, [the exhibition] violates moral values, expresses a clear disrespect for society and can be regarded as an insult to the religious feelings of believers,” it said.

Violating moral values and insulting religious feelings are both criminal offenses under Russian law.

The conservative Orthodox group Sorok Sorokov (Forty Forties) had sent a request to the General Prosecutor’s Office to investigate “Body Worlds” while presidential human rights council head Valery Fadeyev also called for a legal assessment, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

“Body Worlds” was first displayed in Tokyo in 1995 and has been shown in 35 countries worldwide since then, though not without controversy. Some 19,000 people have donated their bodies to the exhibition since the 1980s. 

Read more about: Science

Read more

early detection

Russia Says Prevented Repeat Arctic Oil Disaster

The May 2020 leak of 21,000 tons of diesel fuel is described as the Arctic’s worst ecological disaster and has been linked to melting permafrost.
'deep-time sequencing'

World’s Oldest DNA Found in Siberian Mammoth Teeth

Geneticists uncovered DNA as much as 1.2 million years old from a northeastern Siberian mammoth's molars.
permafrost pressure

Russian 3D Model Details Explosive Origins of Arctic ‘Pit to Hell’

Scientists linked the increased frequency of gas blowout craters in Russia's Arctic and Siberia to climate change.
Controversial genes

‘Create a New Society’: Russian Lawmakers Order Gene-Editing Tech

The state-ordered study will research "a new generation" of genome-editing and other assisted reproduction technologies.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.