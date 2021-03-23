French Police Seek Russian Consulate Employee Over Bike Thefts

French police have issued an arrest warrant for a driver at the Russian consulate in Strasbourg suspected of selling dozens of stolen bikes while on the job, sources close to the inquiry said Monday.

The suspect, a Russian citizen in his 40s, does not have diplomatic immunity and was brought in for questioning on Feb. 14 but released 24 hours later as police pursued their investigation.

In the meantime, he has returned to Russia, ostensibly for health reasons, though the consulate refused to comment "on personal information" when contacted by AFP.

The case emerged last month when a former deputy mayor for the eastern French city, Alain Fontanel, had his pricey electric bike stolen on a street near the diplomatic quarter of the city.

Strasbourg is home to the Council of Europe, an organization of 47 member states that was founded in 1949 to uphold human rights, democracy, and rule of law in Europe.

A few days later, "I saw my bike, along with two others from the same brand, in an ad on Leboncoin," a popular classified advertising site, Fontanel said.

He filed a complaint with the police, who contacted the seller and arranged for a meeting, at a side door of the Russian consulate.