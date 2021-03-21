Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Pilots Bumpy All-Terrain Rig on Siberian Holiday

By AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu enjoy a meal in a Siberian birch forest. SPUTNIK POOL / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a holiday in Siberia with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, piloted an all-terrain vehicle through thick woodland and traversed a swaying rope bridge, Kremlin footage showed. 

Putin routinely appears on state television participating in various outdoor pursuits to project the image of a healthy and robust leader capable of leading the country for many years to come.

His bare-chested exploits have conjured for many Russians an image of Putin, 68, as an in-shape role model.

Video released by the Kremlin from inside an all-terrain vehicle showed the president at the wheel of a vehicle that pulled branches from overhanging trees as it barrelled over snow-laden tracks through dense forests of birch.

The two men were seen trudging through knee-deep snow and inspecting wooden ruins in a barren forest before taking careful steps across a rope bridge over a frozen river.

Putin, who loves to cultivate a virile man-of-action image, was shown in 2017 on holiday with Shoigu spear-fishing in a camouflage wetsuit, piloting a powerboat and catching some rays.

Last year he bestowed a 65th birthday honour on Shoigu, his loyal ally in the Syria conflict and companion on wilderness trips.

Putin sent Shoigu birthday greetings and signed a decree awarding him one of Russia's highest decorations, the "For Merit to the Fatherland" medal in the first degree.

The PR display comes one month after Putin jailed his loudest critic Alexei Navalny in one of Russia's most infamous work colonies, a move the opposition figure's allies and Western countries said was a pretext to silence dissent.

Putin's previous made-for-TV exploits have not been without controversy.

During a 2011 dive in the Black Sea he allegedly discovered two 15th-century amphoras, a find mocked in the independent media because they were both suspiciously without algae or other sea life.

His spokesman later admitted that the scene had been staged.

Read more about: Putin , Shoigu

Read more

'merit to the fatherland'

Putin Bestows Birthday Medal on Loyal Defense Chief

Shoigu, one of Russia's most popular officials, already has a chestful of medals.
No new friends

Russian Lawmakers Discouraged From Foreign Contacts at Victory Day Events – Reports

Putin's adviser reportedly sent instructions to lawmakers “so that there’s no independent activity during the holidays.”
'indifferent attitude'

Positive Opinions Toward Putin Drop by 10% – Poll

“In general, all authoritarian regimes are held up on such an alienated attitude,” the head of the Levada Center said. 
Syria

Defense Minister: Over 2,000 Islamic State Militants From Russia Killed in Syria

More than 2,000 militants who came from Russia to join Islamic State were killed Russian armed forces operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.