Report on Extrajudicial Killings Prompts Chechen Calls to Ban Independent Newspaper

Chechen officials and members of the public are calling for the investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta to be banned after it reported on extrajudicial killings in the southern Russian region. The chorus of outrage grew after Novaya Gazeta on Monday published an ex-police officer’s eyewitness account of the torture and execution of 13 detainees in 2017. His written testimony added fresh evidence to Novaya’s previous investigations claiming that Chechen security officials executed 27 out of more than 100 people detained in anti-terror raids.

On Wednesday, Chechen press and information minister Akhmed Dudayev urged Moscow to shut down Novaya Gazeta in an Instagram post. “This fake publication once again concocted vile slander under the guise of ‘true exposure’,” Dudayev wrote. “The republic of Chechnya’s residents rightly demand that national and regional leadership take measures within Russian and international law to stop this publication’s openly hostile activities toward the Chechen people,” he said.