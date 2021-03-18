Belarus Opposition Leader Holds Online Vote on Regime Talks

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday urged Belarusians to vote online to support her call for international negotiations with President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. Tikhanovskaya said the first results of the vote through the website belarus2020.org/home would be announced next Thursday, the anniversary of Belarus's independence declaration in 1918.

"Each of you knows that our country is in crisis. We can resolve it peacefully — by means of internationally mediated negotiations," Tikhanovskaya said in a statement. Tikhanovskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania in August last year following a crackdown on mass protests after a disputed election in which she claimed victory against Lukashenko. A political novice, former school teacher Tikhanovskaya only decided to run in the election after her blogger husband Sergei Tikhanovsky was prevented from doing so. He has since been charged with planning a violent overthrow of the government and faces up to 15 years in prison.

