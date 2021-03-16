Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | March 16

According to figures published by state statistics agency Rosstat, Russia's real coronavirus death toll stands at 131,118 , with the virus present in another 69,314 deaths.

Russia has confirmed 4,409,438 cases of coronavirus and 92,937 deaths , according to the national coronavirus information center.

— Slovakia on Monday received its first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines.

— Health authorities in Angola, Congo and Djibouti have authorized Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, its developers confirmed Wednesday.

— Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been authorized in Iraq, Laos and Sri Lanka, The Russian Direct Investment Fund announced Thursday.

— More than 2 million Russians have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday. Another 2 million have had the first vaccine dose.

— The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Thursday it had begun a "rolling review" of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.The regulator will analyze the existing published data on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and decide if there is enough information for Russia to apply for authorization.

— Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ended mandatory stay-at-home orders for over-65s and people with chronic illnesses Friday, lifting one of the Russian capital's last remaining coronavirus restrictions.

—Russia recorded more than 55,000 excess deaths in January, data from the country’s official statistics agency (Rosstat) published Friday showed. Russia's excess death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than 394,000.

— Russia has secured an agreement to produce its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Italy, marking the first such deal for producing the vaccine in Europe, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

— Russia is demanding a public apology from the European Medicines Agency for comparing its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to “Russian roulette.” The agency's management board chairwoman made the errant remark Monday while advising EU members against emergency use authorization of Sputnik V.

Azerbaijan and Namibia have authorized Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, putting the total number of countries that have approved Russia's jab at 51.

Tuesday. Two people have been found to have the variant out of over 8,000 tests.

A more contagious strain of the coronavirus first discovered in South Africa has been detected in Russia, the country’s health authorities

March 16: What you need to know today

The Moscow Times is at the forefront of this coverage — and we need your support to do it.

As Russia faces a deadly pandemic, a constitutional change that could keep the president in power for life and a swiftly warming climate, the need for free, independent and objective coverage of Russia has never been greater.

Feb. 28

— The hard-hit Czech Republic has requested a delivery of Russia's vaccines in response to the delayed arrival of EU-procured jabs.

Feb. 26

— Around 4 million Russians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, state-run TASS news agency reported Friday citing Russia's Health Ministry representative.

Feb. 25

— Guatemala became the latest country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the jab's developers announced Thursday.

Feb. 24

— The Egyptian Drug Authority gave emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the jab's developers confirmed Wednesday.

— Georgia will be open to Russian tourists from March 1, Russia's TASS news agency reported Wednesday citing Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. All tourists arriving in Georgia will be required to present a negative coronavirus test result or vaccination certificate.

Feb. 23

— Kyrgyzstan has registered Sputnik V, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Feb. 22

— Syria has authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, its embassy in Moscow said Monday.

Feb. 21

— Montenegro started using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in its coronavirus vaccination drive, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported Sunday.

— Russia started administering the coronavirus vaccine to the homeless on Sunday. At least 40 people housed by Russia's Nochlezhka non-governmental organization in St. Petersburg have already received the jab.

Feb. 20

— Ghana's Ministry of Health has authorized Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, The Russian Direct Investment Fund announced Saturday.

— Moscow announced it had registered its third vaccine against the coronavirus and promised to introduce the jab to the Russian population by March.

Feb. 19

— San Marino became the latest country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the shot's developers announced Friday.

Feb. 17

— 1,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses donated by Russia will be delivered to Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Israel's defense ministry told AFP. The doses will be administered to frontline healthcare workers.

— Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been certified and approved for mass use in Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan's state coronavirus commission announced Wednesday.

Feb. 16

— Foreign students in Russia will be allowed to return for the spring semester if they fly from countries that have resumed flights with Russia, Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Tuesday. All returning students will be required to show two negative coronavirus tests.

— Kazakhstan's Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex received government authorization to make Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the company announced Tuesday. Kazakhstan will be the first country in the world to locally produce Russia's Sputnik V jab.

— Russia has extended its suspension of flights with Britain through March 16.

— Muslim Spiritual Board of Russia's republic of Tatarstan announced Tuesday that Muslims are allowed to get vaccinated against the coronavirus "regardless of components" used in the jab.

Feb. 12

— Russia has given preliminary approval for its Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured in Serbia, a minister said on Friday.

— Health workers in Bosnia received the first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported Friday.

— Montenegro, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Kazakhstan have authorized Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the shot's developers announced Friday. Russia's coronavirus jab has been approved by a total of 27 countries.

Feb.11

— Hungary started using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in its coronavirus vaccination drive, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday citing Hungarian Minister Gergely Gulyas.

— Head of republic of Udmurtia has reversed an earlier decision to lift the mask-requirement in the region, according to a decree published on a government website Thursday.

Feb. 10

— Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority gave emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, The Russian Direct Investment Fund confirmed Wednesday.

— The republic of Chechnya has lifted the requirement to wear face masks in public places, its head Ramzan Kadyrov said Wednesday. All restrictions on inbound travel to the region have been lifted as well.

Feb. 9

— The republic of Udmurtia in Russia's Central Volga District will lift the mask-wearing requirement from Feb. 12, Governor Alexandr Brechalov announced Tuesday.

— Russia recorded a 19.6% year-on-year increase in deaths last year, figures published by the federal statistics service showed Monday. Excess deaths since the start of the pandemic stood at 337,000 by the end of December.

— Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority has authorized Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, The Russian Direct Investment Fund announced Tuesday. A total of 22 countries have already registered Russia's jab.

— The European Union has approved Russia’s application to register its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the bloc, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

— Human trials of a coronavirus vaccine combining Russia's Sputnik V jab and a shot developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will begin in Azerbaijan later this month, The Russian Direct Investment Fun announced Tuesday. The clinical trial is expected to take up to six months and will be carried out across five other countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Feb. 8

— Restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Russia will remain in place until the number of vaccinated residents surpasses 68.6 million people, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday.

— The Ukrainian government Monday has passed a resolution banning the registration of coronavirus vaccines produced by Russia.

Feb. 7

— Hungarian health authorities have approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the government said Sunday.

— Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday he was open to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine or Chinese alternatives being produced in his country, if they are authorized in the European Union.

Feb. 5

— All university students in Moscow will return to in-person classes starting Feb. 8, according to a Moscow Mayor's Office decree cited by Interfax Friday.

Feb. 3

— Nicaragua has registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, The Russian Direct Investment Fund announced Wednesday. A total of six Latin American states have approved the use of Russia's jab.

— Russia will resume flights with Armenia and Azerbaijan starting Feb. 15, according to a government decree issued Wednesday. Train connections to and from Belarussian capital Minsk will resume from Feb. 8.

Feb. 2

— Mexico's Cofepris regulatory agency gave emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell announced Tuesday.

— Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to final-stage clinical trials results published in the medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday.

Feb. 1

— Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev got vaccinated against the coronavirus two months ago, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Medvedev as saying. Russia's former Prime Minister did not disclose which Russian vaccine he has received "as not to make it seem that one of the vaccines is better than others."

— Russia has extended its suspension of flights with Britain through Feb. 16, the RBC news website reported Monday, citing Russia's coronavirus response center.

Jan. 30

— Iran will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 4, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday citing Iran's ambassador to Russia. Two more batches of the vaccine are to be delivered by Feb. 18 and 28.

Jan. 29

— More than half of Moscow’s 12 million residents have been infected with the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel. The number was based on city hall “analysis and research,” he added. It would be more than six times the 925,000 official cases registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic. He added that less than 1% of recorded cases were reinfections.

— All Russian universities will be allowed to resume in-person classes starting Feb. 8, according to the decree issued by Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education Friday.

Jan. 28

— Russia resumed flights with Finland, India, Qatar and Vietnam on Jan. 27 and will resume flights with Greece and Singapore from Feb. 8, the state-run Interfax news agency reported Thursday.

Jan. 27

— Moscow has lifted some measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus as cases continued to recede over the past week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Wednesday. The measures include the requirement for 30% of all businesses' employees to work remotely and restaurant curfews.

Jan. 26

— Russian authorities on Tuesday said mass production of its second coronavirus vaccine would begin next month and that a third homemade jab is currently in registration.

— The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will supply Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Malaysia, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday citing Russian ambassador to Malaysia Nail Latypov.

— Iranian health regulators have approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced Tuesday. Iran is yet to secure a deal to buy or domestically produce Russia's jab.

Jan. 25

— Mexico agreed on Monday to acquire 24 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said after talking with President Vladimir Putin by telephone.

Jan. 22

—Moscow's museums, exhibitions, libraries and cultural centers re-opened to visitors, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced. New regulations also allow for cinemas, theaters and concert halls to fill up to 50% of seats.

— Hungary said on Friday it had reached a deal to buy large quantities of Russia's Sputnik V virus vaccine, even though it has not been approved by the European Union.

Jan. 21

— The UAE's Health Ministry has given emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the shot's developers confirmed Thursday. The UAE is the first Middle East nation to use Russia's jab in a mass vaccination drive.

Jan. 20

— Hungary's National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI) gave a six-month authorization to Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, OGYÉI director-general Mátyás Szentiványi announced Wednesday. Hungary is set to become the first EU member to use Sputnik V for large-scale inoculation.

— The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has applied for authorization of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the European Union, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded a scientific opinion procedure for the vaccine developers on Jan. 19 and is due to begin the formal approval process in February.

Jan. 18

— The republic of Bashkortostan is set to become the first region to introduce immunity passports for residents with Covid-19 antibodies starting February, Bashkortostan Governor Radiy Khabirov announced Monday.

— Turkmenistan became the first Central Asian republic to register Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced Monday.

Jan. 17

— Brazil's state health regulator refuted emergency registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine citing questionable phase three trial data results and manufacturing issues, Reuters reported Sunday.

Jan. 15

— Russia’s Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccines are not available or in short supply in 42 of the country’s regions, a report from the Peterburgskaya Politica think tank suggests. Health care experts interviewed by The Moscow Times named transportation and production problems among the key logistical issues impeding Russia's mass vaccination campaign.

— Bolivian President Luis Arce will take the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as the country plans to immunize 2.6 million people with the Russian-developed vaccine, Reuters reported.

— Russia could be overstating its national vaccination tally by as much as five fold, figures analyzed by independent statisticians and The Moscow Times suggest.

— 60% of Russians are unwilling to take the coronavirus vaccine compared with 40% willing to vaccinate, according to a survey by The Superjob.ru job board cited by the RBC news website

Jan. 14

— Life in the Russian capital could return to normal by May, as long as people get vaccinated, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday. Moscow has vaccinated around 140,000 so far, he added.

— Private clinics in Russia won't be allowed to administer paid vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine prior to its official registration in the country, representative of Russia's health watchdog Roszdravnadzor told state-run Interfax agency Thursday. The ban covers clinics operating under a special legal regime, including the Skolkovo medical network.

— Moscow has extended restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus until Jan. 21, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursday. All Moscow schoolchildren will be able to return to in-person classes next Monday.

Jan. 13

— President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday tasked officials with launching mass coronavirus vaccinations from next week, touting Russia's homemade jab as the world's best.

— Maxut Shadaev, Russia's minister of digital development, communications and mass media, has the coronavirus, making him the latest cabinet member to catch the virus, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Jan. 12

— Russia has extended its suspension of flights with Britain through Feb. 1 due to Britain's surge in new infections linked to a new strain of Covid-19 believed to be more infectious.

— A private Moscow clinic is in “direct negotiations” to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Russia before it receives official registration, a clinic representative told The Moscow Times on Tuesday, with first deliveries arriving as early as February.

— Russia's cosmonaut training center said it has begun vaccinating employees against the coronavirus ahead of future space missions. The press service of the Yuri Gagarin Training Center told AFP that around 40 of its nearly 1,500 employees had received the first dose of Russia's homemade coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, including the next two Russian cosmonauts scheduled to launch in April.

Jan. 11

— Russia announced Monday that 1.5 million people around the world had received its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine but did not offer a breakdown of where the jab was distributed.

— St. Petersburg's museums and the Leningrad Zoo will reopen Monday after being ordered to close for 12 days over the New Year holiday due to rising coronavirus infections. Exhibitions and concerts as well as tourist bus trips will also be permitted to resume.

Jan. 5

— Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed by phone the potential for joint production of a coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin said.

Jan. 4

— Serbia is expected to begin administering 2,400 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine over the course of the week starting Jan. 5, Serbian health officials said according to TASS.