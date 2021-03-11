Branded Foreign Agents, Russia’s Domestic Violence Groups Fear for the Future

Russia’s decision to label one of its leading women’s aid groups a “foreign agent” after a year when domestic violence spiked signals a widening crackdown on organizations seeking to tackle the problem, activists told The Moscow Times. The country’s Justice Ministry added Nasiliu.net — Russian for “No to Violence” — to the register formed by a 2012 law that allows any politically active individual or organization accepting funding from abroad to be labeled a foreign agent. Meanwhile, reports of domestic violence doubled after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic as millions were confined to their homes in a country already grappling with an epidemic of abuse. “The system has directed all its weapons against us and everything that we do,” said Alyona Popova, a women’s rights advocate who founded the Ti Ne Odna (You Are Not Alone) self-help network.

Nasiliu.net, which gets the majority of its funding from individual donors, provides psychological and legal support for women stuck in dangerous situations through an app and a Moscow help center. Founder and director Anna Rivina linked the foreign agent designation to authorities’ efforts to silence dissenting voices. “This is absolutely a political reaction from the government … this once again makes it clear to people that the state is in favor of domestic violence,” she said. Although women’s rights NGOs like Nasiliu.net aren’t explicitly political in nature, the government considers their support for a bill to re-criminalize domestic violence to be political activity. Currently, Russia has no specific law on domestic violence, and the country passed a bill in 2017 scrapping prison sentences for first-time abusers whose beatings result in “minor harm." Women’s rights activists have pushed for the passage of a law to reverse that move, saying it is the bare minimum required to change a widespread culture of impunity for abusers. While a draft domestic violence bill was introduced in the State Duma in 2019, its progress has stalled due to the pandemic. By forcing labeled entities to submit to rigorous quarterly financial audits, with steep fines for inaccurate reporting, activists say the foreign agents law stifles groups that offer a lifeline to victims of abuse. At the same time, homegrown funding for domestic violence NGOs is drying up, with state grants more likely to go to organizations promoting so-called “traditional” values. The law also requires labeled NGOs to add the foreign agent designation to their websites and printed materials, which prevents domestic violence groups from posting signs in public with information on where to get help, Rivina said. The government’s stance on domestic violence NGOs has been heavily influenced by conservative activists and religious leaders, who consider anti-domestic violence legislation to be an illegal intrusion on private family life. Women’s rights groups are also perceived as part of a transnational movement hostile to Russia’s sovereignty, analysts say.