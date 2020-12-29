Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Adds Women's Rights NGO to 'Foreign Agents' List

Nasiliyu.net (“No to Violence”), which assists domestic violence victims, linked the move to its support for re-criminalizing domestic violence. nasiliu.net

Russia has labeled prominent women’s rights organization Nasiliyu.net (“No to Violence”) as a “foreign agent,” the Justice Ministry announced Tuesday. 

The Justice Ministry’s addition of the NGO, which provides legal and psychological help to domestic violence victims, to the “foreign agent” registry comes amid fears of a renewed crackdown on critical voices ahead of Russia's 2021 legislative elections. Lawmakers pushed through controversial expansions to the “foreign agents” law last week which would allow any politically active, foreign-funded individual to be added to the list. 

Writing on Facebook, Nasiliyu.net director Anna Rivina said her organization was mainly added to the list over its support for a bill that seeks to re-criminalize domestic violence and “5% [due to] LGBT propaganda.”

“They made us very angry, so in 2021 we will do more and be louder, more transparent and more bold the further they go,” Rivina said.  

The Justice Ministry had launched an audit of the organization this month after it did not submit an application to be included in the "foreign agents" registry. Rivina said the ministry requested all documents related to the NGO’s financial activities and events as well as its partnership agreements.

Rivina also shared a screenshot of a quote from a Forbes Russia interview that was included in the documents the Justice Ministry sent her: “The situation really is funny in a morbid sense. If the issue of domestic violence was solved in our country, then we wouldn't need an organization like ours.” 

Women's rights advocate Alyona Popova pointed to the detention of U.S. citizen and human rights activist Vanessa Kogan on Tuesday as an example of Russian authorities’ disparate responses to domestic violence and perceived foreign threats. Kogan heads the Justice Initiative human rights organization in Russia, which was also recently added to the “foreign agents” list. 

“Now they are trying to expel Vanessa from the country, just as they don’t expel domestic rapists,” Popova said on Facebook. 

Russia's “foreign agent” law passed in 2012 requires labeled organizations to report their activities and face financial audits. Activists have denounced the law, saying it seeks to silence groups critical of the Kremlin’s human rights record. On Monday, Russia added individuals to the registry for the first time.

Russia decriminalized first-time domestic abuse offenses in 2017, a move that lawmakers had been working to overturn with new legislation.

Nasiliyu.net has been registered as an NGO since 2018. 

Read more about: Foreign Agents , Women

Read more

tenuous consent

Years of ‘Stone Age’ Forced Sterilizations Claimed at Russian Institution

One former resident at the boarding house died after undergoing the surgical procedure.
'prisoner of conscience'

LGBT Activist Charged With Pornography for Body-Positive Vagina Drawings

Yulia Tsvetkova faces up to six years in jail for the images on her social media page dedicated to body positivity.
bride-for-sale

Kadyrov Donates Millions to Help Chechen Grooms ‘Buy’ 200 Brides

Each groom would each receive $635 to get married according to traditional Islamic practices.
Facebook

I Am Not Afraid to Speak: Russian Online Flash Mob Condemns Sexual Violence

Thousands of women in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have taken to social media to share their experiences of sexual violence in an online flash mob. Women...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.