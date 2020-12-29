Russia Adds Women's Rights NGO to 'Foreign Agents' List

The Justice Ministry’s addition of the NGO, which provides legal and psychological help to domestic violence victims, to the “foreign agent” registry comes amid fears of a renewed crackdown on critical voices ahead of Russia's 2021 legislative elections. Lawmakers pushed through controversial expansions to the “foreign agents” law last week which would allow any politically active, foreign-funded individual to be added to the list.

Writing on Facebook, Nasiliyu.net director Anna Rivina said her organization was mainly added to the list over its support for a bill that seeks to re-criminalize domestic violence and “5% [due to] LGBT propaganda.”

“They made us very angry, so in 2021 we will do more and be louder, more transparent and more bold the further they go,” Rivina said.

The Justice Ministry had launched an audit of the organization this month after it did not submit an application to be included in the "foreign agents" registry. Rivina said the ministry requested all documents related to the NGO’s financial activities and events as well as its partnership agreements.

Rivina also shared a screenshot of a quote from a Forbes Russia interview that was included in the documents the Justice Ministry sent her: “The situation really is funny in a morbid sense. If the issue of domestic violence was solved in our country, then we wouldn't need an organization like ours.”