What Did Japarov Get in Russia?

In accordance with a now-established custom, Kyrgyzstan’s president performed his first foreign visit by going to Russia and paid tribute to President Vladimir Putin. The trip produced little of substance beyond mutual commitments of goodwill. That was important enough in and of itself, however, since Sadyr Japarov’s credentials with Moscow have to date not looked wholly solid. Japarov took along the entire government when he flew to Moscow on Feb. 24. Finance and Economy Minister Ulukbek Karymshakov oversaw one firm bit of business — the signing of an agreement to receive 623 million rubles ($8.3 million) in aid from Russia to assist in creating a system of goods labeling that should cut down on smuggling.

The most symbolically important business occurred during two-way talks between Japarov and Putin. The Russian leader congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on winning the Jan. 10 elections. Those polls took place just a handful of months after Japarov had used the streets to unseat former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov whom Putin in 2019 thanked in person for ensuring there was a "calm, stable environment in Kyrgyzstan that makes it possible to resolve social and economic problems." Putin was unable to resist obliquely referencing the political turmoil that brought Japarov to power. "We very much hope that you will be able to normalize the internal political situation," he said. While Japarov has ridden to high office on his nationalist firebrand credentials, this does not mean he has gone down the route of anti-Russian chauvinism. Quite the opposite. Putin went so far as to thank his Kyrgyz partner for preserving the official status of Russian in Kyrgyzstan, observing that it was a matter of "extreme importance" for Russia. He then pledged to provide more opportunities for prospective migrant laborers from Kyrgyzstan to study Russian. "This is important for the citizens of Kyrgyzstan since it gives certain advantages in the labor market in Russia," Putin said. Around 600,000 Kyrgyz nationals are estimated to live and work in Russia. Japarov doubled down on this issue in an interview with the Russian state daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta. He told the newspaper that his government was devoting "great attention" to perpetuating knowledge of Russian in his country and that plans are in place to bring Russian teachers to teach in provincial cities in Kyrgyzstan.

Talk also turned to the help Moscow could offer Bishkek in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to RIA-Novosti news agency, Japarov said import procedures for Russian-made vaccines have been eased — specifically by scrapping certification requirements for an interim period. Bishkek is still at the early stages of its vaccination program, however. "The algorithm for the distribution of the incoming vaccines has been prepared and warehouses have been primed to take receipt of them. Preparatory work has begun on training healthcare workers how to store, handle and deploy the Covid-19 vaccines," he said. Japarov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that he had asked Putin to give particular consideration to Kyrgyz migrant laborers in the vaccination programs or to allow them to be vaccinated on a payment basis.