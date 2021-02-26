Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Prisons Chief Confirms Navalny in Penal Colony

By AFP
Amnesty International withdrew its “prisoner of conscience” designation from Navalny earlier this week. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony where he will serve more than two years, the head of Russia's prison service said on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent was this month sentenced to two years and six months in a penal colony for breaching parole terms while recovering in Germany from a poisoning attack.

"He has been transferred to where he is supposed to be under the court ruling," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, the head of the Federal Prison Service, as saying. 

Kalashnikov did not disclose the name of the prison but insisted that Navalny would serve his sentence in "absolutely normal conditions."

"I guarantee that there exists no threat to his life and health," he added.

Last week the European Court of Human Rights had ordered Russia to release Navalny, saying his life was in danger in prison, but Moscow swiftly rejected the call.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Prison Service said she could not provide further details and was not at liberty to release personal data about convicts.

Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev told AFP on Friday he was still unaware of his client's whereabouts.

On Thursday afternoon the opposition politician's defense team said Navalny had been transferred from a Moscow jail to an unknown location, possibly to a penal colony.

Navalny spent months recovering in Germany from the poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok that saw him fall ill on a flight in Siberia in August. 

Russia has denied involvement but Navalny has said it was ordered by Putin.

Navalny was immediately arrested on return to Moscow in mid-January and Amnesty International declared him a prisoner of conscience.

