EU Agrees to Sanctions on Russia Crackdown

EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to impose sanctions on Russian officials for the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and to target Myanmar's military over its seizure of power, the bloc's top envoy said. Diplomats told AFP the sanctions against Moscow would target four senior officials deemed responsible for persecuting Navalny, using the EU's new human rights regime adopted last year. The diplomats did not name the targeted individuals but the limited move looks set to disappoint those calling for a tough response against Moscow. Navalny's associates and European lawmakers had urged the ministers meeting in Brussels to go after oligarchs accused of funding President Vladimir Putin's rule. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the sanctions were intended to send a "statement that we are not prepared to accept certain things." "But it is also necessary that we continue to have a dialogue with Russia," he said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell did not confirm the number of people to be targeted. He said he would officially put forward the names to be sanctioned and hoped the measures would be in place within a week. "We have to sanction the people who are directly connected to his arrest, his sentencing, his persecution," Borrell said. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko dismissed the move as a "broken record" in comments to state news agency RIA Novosti. The mood toward Moscow hardened across the EU after Borrell was caught in a diplomatic ambush on a disastrous trip to Moscow this month, during which the Kremlin expelled three European diplomats. The bloc has already hit Russia with waves of sanctions over the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Moscow's role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The EU in October put six officials on a blacklist over the August poisoning of Navalny with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. Navalny, Putin's most prominent domestic critic, was this month jailed for almost three years after returning to Russia following treatment in Germany for his poisoning. His jailing sparked nationwide protests that saw baton-wielding security forces detain thousands of people. Two of Navalny's closest associates pressed for sanctions against Putin's top circle —including oligarchs — at a meeting with eight EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Sunday. "If it's just 10 Kremlin officials who don't travel abroad and don't have assets abroad, then, indeed, it would not be painful," Navalny's key aide Leonid Volkov told journalists.