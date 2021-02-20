Navalny Faces Decisive Rulings in Moscow Legal Marathon

The Kremlin's most prominent opponent Alexei Navalny faces two court decisions on Saturday that could seal a judge's ruling to jail him for several years, after he returned to Russia following a poisoning attack.

A Moscow court is due to rule on Navalny's appeal against a decision this month to imprison him for nearly three years for violating the terms of a suspended sentence on embezzlement charges.

But if Navalny wins his appeal Saturday, his victory could be short-lived.

Prosecutors in a separate trial have called for him to be fined the equivalent of $13,000 for calling a World War II veteran a "traitor" on Twitter last year, with a verdict also expected Saturday.

They have also asked Navalny to be jailed on the same fraud conviction, saying his tweet referencing the veteran was posted during the probation period for the suspended sentence.

Supporters of the outspoken opposition figure say the rulings and several other cases against the 44-year-old are a pretext to silence his corruption exposes and quash his political ambitions.

He was given the nearly three-year sentence on Feb. 2 for breaching parole terms of an embezzlement conviction while in Germany recovering from the poisoning.

That ruling stemmed from a suspended sentence he was given in 2014 for embezzlement, a ruling the European Court of Human Rights deemed arbitrary.