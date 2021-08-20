Russia Has Jailed 20 Navalny Protesters – Mediazona

At least 20 Russians who attended protests calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny this winter have received real prison terms, the independent news website MediaZona reported Friday.

Over 11,000 people were detained nationwide at the unauthorized pro-Navalny protests amid widespread claims of police brutality against peaceful protesters. More than 100 of those detained have since been charged with hooliganism, violence against police officers, violation of coronavirus-related health restrictions and blocking roads.

According to MediaZona, 11 of the protesters were jailed in Moscow. The other prison sentences were handed down in St. Petersburg, Kazan, Pskov, Lipetsk, Vladimir and Novopokrovka.

Most of the prisoners were found guilty of using violence against security officers, while three others were sentenced for “calls for extremist action” and one for arms possession.

“There are dozens of new political prisoners in more than 30 Russian cities after the January rallies for Navalny’s release,” MediaZona said.

“Around 100 criminal cases make these the most massive repressions in recent years, with which neither the ‘Bolotnaya’ nor the ‘Moscow’ cases can compare,” it added, referring to criminal charges filed after 2011 and 2019 anti-government demonstrations.