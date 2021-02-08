Germany, Poland, Sweden to Expel Russian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move

Germany, Sweden and Poland on Monday said they were each expelling a Russian diplomat, in retaliation for Moscow's expulsion last week of their diplomats for allegedly taking part in protests in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The three EU countries announced the tit-for-tat moves in coordinated statements, which come against a backdrop of mounting tensions with Russia.

"Today the Federal Foreign Office has declared a staff member of the Russian Embassy in Berlin persona non grata," the German foreign ministry said.

Moscow's decision to expel the Swedish, Polish and German diplomats "was in no way justified," it added.