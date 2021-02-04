Navalny Urges Supporters to Fight For Freedom in First Post After Sentencing

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on his supporters Thursday to fight fear and free Russia from "a handful of thieves in power," in his first detailed comments since being ordered to serve out a prison sentence.

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner, who was jailed Tuesday on old embezzlement charges, wrote on Instagram that the authorities could only retain power if Russians remained afraid.

"But we, having overcome fear, can free our homeland from a handful of thieves in power. Let's do it. We must do it."

Navalny returned to Russia last month from Germany where he was recovering from an August poisoning attack with the Novichok nerve agent.