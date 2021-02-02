As It's Happening: Navalny in Court

A Moscow court is beginning a hearing Tuesday on whether jailed Kremlim critic Alexei Navalny, whose arrest has triggered mass protests, should face years in prison.

Navalny, 44, was detained on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Berlin, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack in August he blames on President Vladimir Putin.

The anti-corruption campaigner is charged with violating a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement by skipping out on check-ins with Russia's prison service while in Germany.

Here's a look at events as they unfold:

10:38 a.m.: Navalny is now in the courtroom, Russian media report. The state-run TASS news agency reports that diplomats from Switzerland, Austria and Bulgaria have arrived at the courthouse.

10:22 a.m.: The Proekt investigative website reports that at least 20 people have already been detained outsite the closest metro station to the court. Detentions have also started outside the courthouse, the iStories investigative website reports.