As It's Happening: Navalny in Court

Alexei Navalny. Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA / TASS

A Moscow court is beginning a hearing Tuesday on whether jailed Kremlim critic Alexei Navalny, whose arrest has triggered mass protests, should face years in prison.

Navalny, 44, was detained on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Berlin, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack in August he blames on President Vladimir Putin.

The anti-corruption campaigner is charged with violating a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement by skipping out on check-ins with Russia's prison service while in Germany.

10:38 a.m.: Navalny is now in the courtroom, Russian media report. The state-run TASS news agency reports that diplomats from Switzerland, Austria and Bulgaria have arrived at the courthouse.

10:22 a.m.: The Proekt investigative website reports that at least 20 people have already been detained outsite the closest metro station to the court. Detentions have also started outside the courthouse, the iStories investigative website reports.

10:00 a.m.: An MT correspondent reports massive police presence outside the Moscow City Court where the hearing will take place. Police have locked down the surrounding neighborhood and have set up multiple document checks for those looking to get closer to the courthouse.

9:34 a.m.: Navalny's wife Yulia has arrived at the Moscow City Court.

