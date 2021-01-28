Study Sheds New Light on Russia’s Dyatlov Pass Mountain Mystery

The mysterious deaths of nine young hikers in the winter of 1959 at a remote pass in the Ural mountains has fascinated Russia for decades and spawned countless theories from aliens to a botched nuclear test.

Now research published Thursday in the journal Communications Earth and Environment has added weight to a natural explanation for the deaths of the experienced mountaineers, whose frozen bodies were found scattered across the snowy landscape, some with terrible injuries.

With no survivors and several questions left unanswered, doubts over the "Dyatlov Pass Mystery" have lingered despite an official inquiry that last year ruled the students had died in an avalanche.

The new research suggests that a combination of factors — including a cut made into the snow when the trekkers pitched their tent and a build-up of snow by strong, icy winds — triggered a delayed avalanche that drove the students outside into temperatures of minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 Fahrenheit).

"Several parts of the Dyatlov Pass Mystery will never be explained, because no one survived to tell the story," said co-author Johan Gaume, who heads the Snow Avalanche Simulation Laboratory at EPFL in Switzerland.

Conspiracy theories

On the night of February 1, 1959, hikers led by Igor Dyatlov set up camp on the slope of the Kholat Saykhl, "Dead Mountain."

At some point after midnight something unexpected caused expedition members to cut their way out of the tent and escape towards a forest, more than a kilometer downslope, without appropriate clothes.

Some of the bodies were found strangely discolored or had missing eyeballs. Others had internal injuries but no outer signs of trauma. One man's body registered a high level of radiation, while one woman's tongue was missing.

A criminal case was opened and closed soon after. It remained classified until the 1970s.