Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Parliament's Lower House Ratifies New START Extension

By AFP
Updated:
The New START, signed in 2010, was set to expire next week. Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / TASS

The Russian parliament's lower house on Wednesday unanimously voted to ratify an agreement to extend by five years a key nuclear pact with the United States that was set to expire next week.

A total of 399 lawmakers voted in favor of extending the agreement, with no votes against or abstentions.

The upper house is expected to consider the ratification of the treaty extension later Wednesday.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the former Cold War rivals.

President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill extending the accord and the lower house ratified the pact after the Russian leader and new U.S. President Joe Biden held their first phone call Tuesday evening.

Signed in 2010, New START caps to 1,550 the number of nuclear warheads that can be deployed by Moscow and Washington, who control the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

The agreement, which is due to expire on Feb. 5, is seen as a rare opportunity for compromise between Moscow and Washington, whose ties have dramatically deteriorated in recent years.

The quick ratification of the pact raised hopes for greater stability between the world's two most heavily armed nations, drawing a line under the uncertainty that entered under Donald Trump, whom Biden replaced last week.

The accord was signed by then-U.S. president Barack Obama and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and was seen as a key component of Obama's efforts to "reset" ties with the Kremlin.

Read more about: Nuclear , United States

Read more

tight deadline

Putin Submits Bill to Extend New START by 5 Years

The legislation was published after Putin and new U.S. President Joe Biden held their first phone call Tuesday evening.
nuclear reduction

Kremlin Welcomes U.S. Offer to Extend Nuclear Pact, Seeks 'Details'

The accord is the last arms control agreement between the former Cold War rivals.
deadlocked dialogue

Opening Nuclear Talks With Russia, U.S. May Also Be Ending Them

The Trump administration's insistence that China join the New START discussions comes as a red flag to analysts.
Keep out

Russia Removed U.S. Diplomats From Train Near Secret Nuclear Accident Site – Reports

The diplomats are regarded to have broken Russian law.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.