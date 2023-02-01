Russia Rejects U.S. Claim of New START Violations

Russia remains committed to its last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States despite claims that it is failing to comply with the treaty, Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington said Wednesday as fears of nuclear confrontation loom over the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday accused Russia of not complying with New START by suspending inspections and canceling talks.

It did not accuse its Cold War rival of expanding the number of nuclear warheads beyond agreed limits.

Responding to the accusations, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov instead blamed Washington for the deterioration of New START, claiming Moscow was responding to “the hybrid war unleashed by the West against our country.”

“We have warned that arms control cannot be isolated from geopolitical realities,” the Russian diplomat said in comments published on the Russian Embassy’s Facebook page.

At the same time, Antonov said “we intend to continue observing the central limits of the Treaty.”