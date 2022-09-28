U.S. Fears Late Detection of Russian ‘Micro-Nuke’ Attack on Ukraine – Politico

The United States and its allies are concerned that they could be too late to detect a small Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, Politico reported Tuesday, citing five unnamed current and former U.S. officials.

Russia has 23 dual-use weapon systems that can deliver both conventional and low-yield nuclear warheads, one official was cited as saying. Many of them have been used with conventional munitions in Ukraine, according to Politico.

“Almost every single weapon the Russians have is nuclear-capable,” a former senior National Security Council official who still advises U.S. Strategic Command said.

They listed artillery systems, air defense systems, torpedoes and cruise missiles as the weaponry that could be equipped with nuclear warheads.

Unlike strategic arms such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, conventional weapons capable of carrying tactical nuclear warheads do not give off apparent signals when they are put on alert.

“For those smaller nuclear weapons, we’re probably not going to know,” a U.S. government official with access to intelligence on Russia’s nuclear forces and strategy was quoted as saying by Politico.

Concerns of a possible Russian tactical nuclear attack have been high in the week since President Vladimir Putin issued a thinly veiled threat to do so while announcing a call-up of reservists for battle in Ukraine.