Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Japan Seeks Arctic Shipping, Agricultural Partnerships in Russia’s Far East

Japan's Ambassador in Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Japan has offered to cooperate on Arctic shipments and agricultural imports from the sparsely populated Russian Far East, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Monday.

The “new concept of cooperation” comes amid Tokyo’s years-long efforts to return a disputed Pacific island chain that Moscow has held since the end of World War II.

According to RIA Novosti, Japan’s Ambassador in Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki sent the proposal to Russian Far East and Arctic Minister Alexei Chekunov detailing several areas of cooperation.

Among them is taking an “active part in the development” of Russia’s highly touted Northern Sea Route (NSR) project that cuts shipment routes and is becoming available year-long due to rapid thawing in the Arctic region. 

“Ambassador Kozuki pointed out that the NSR logistic was 40% more effective than the traditional sea routes,” RIA Novosti’s Arctic.ru project reported.

“Japanese companies already transport LNG via this route,” it added.

The sides reportedly met to discuss Japan’s proposal for energy, transportation and port infrastructure cooperation, as well as soybean and maize imports from Far East Russia and joint work in fishing and kelp cultivation. 

Japan is also seeking to work with Russia on building greenhouses to grow strawberries, onions and other vegetables.

The dispute over the Russian-held islands, which Russia calls the Kurils and Japan claims as the Northern Territories, has kept the sides from striking a formal peace treaty to end World War II.

A set of constitutional changes enacted by President Vladimir Putin last summer includes a clause banning territorial concessions, which is viewed as being designed to allow Russia to keep the Kurils and Crimea.

A Russian state-funded poll in early 2019 said that 96% of the islands’ adult population opposed ceding the islands to Japan.

Read more about: Japan , Arctic

Read more

at-risk infrastructure

Melting Arctic Permafrost Threatens Russian Energy Firms’ Bottom Line – Morgan Stanley

Companies could feel the impact of climate change in the near future.
contaminated ecosystems

Activists Allege Cover-Up as Toxic Siberian Fuel Spill Reaches Arctic Ocean

Hydrogeologist Georgy Kavanosyan called on the international community to declare the accident a global disaster.
opinion James Brown

Japanese Investment in Russia Floundering Despite Arctic Energy Deal

Without improvements to Russia’s business climate, cases of Japanese investment into Russia will continue to be the exception, not the norm.
Oil

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil

Russian energy giant Gazprom has invited China National Offshore Oil Coorporation (CNOOC) to drill for oil in the Russian Arctic, Gazprom Chief Alexei...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.