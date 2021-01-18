Russia Expels Two Dutch Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move

Moscow said Monday it was expelling two Dutch diplomats from the country in response to a "provocative" decision by the Netherlands in December to remove two Russian embassy staff over spying allegations.

Moscow summoned Dutch charge d'affaires Joost Reintjes, the foreign ministry said in a statement, telling him that two Dutch diplomats had two weeks to leave the country.

"The Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity, decided to expel from Russia two diplomatic employees of the embassy of the Netherlands in Moscow," the statement said.