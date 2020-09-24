Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

New Virus Cases in Moscow Climb to June Levels

By AFP
On Thursday, the capital recorded 1,050 new cases, the highest figure since June 23. Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

New coronavirus cases in Moscow on Thursday reached the highest level since late June, raising fears of a new wave of cases in the world's fourth most affected country.

The caseload increase had remained relatively stable in the capital at around 700 per day for several months, but the numbers began to climb again from Sept. 15.

On Thursday, the capital recorded 1,050 new cases, the highest figure since June 23.

Russia as a whole confirmed 6,595 new cases, the highest figure since July 12. The government virus website said that 24% had no clinical symptoms. 

The highest numbers of new cases are in Moscow, its surrounding region and the second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

Russia's total number of recorded cases reached 1,128,836 on Thursday with a death toll of 19,948.

Russia has prided itself on registering the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, although it is still undergoing large-scale clinical trials after promising results in early trials.

Numerous high-profile figures including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin have already had the vaccine.

President Vladimir Putin, in a speech to the United Nations general assembly this week, offered to inoculate those working there for free.

He earlier said that one of his daughters had been vaccinated.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Moscow

Read more

waiting it out

Moscow Mayor Extends Anti-Virus Lockdown Until May 31

"It's still too early to open restaurants, theaters and sport facilities," Sobyanin said.
warning signal

‘There Will Be Mass Starvation,’ Moscow Opposition Warns Mayor as Coronavirus Slams Economy

“In the event of spontaneous unsanctioned protests ... all responsibility will fall on Moscow’s executive authority.”
permission to leave

How Do Moscow’s Coronavirus Lockdown Passes Work?

Moscow is tightening its control of movement around the city as its coronavirus cases topped 10,000.
hall pass

Moscow to Announce Virus Quarantine Passes ‘Soon’ – RBC

The move comes after a self-isolation tracking system noted an uptick in quarantine violations in recent days.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.