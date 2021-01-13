Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Aide-Turned-Critic Probed for U.S. Election Conspiracy Blog

Andrei Illarionov served as Putin’s chief economic adviser from 2000 to 2005 and has since become a critic of the Kremlin. Oleg Dyachenko / TASS

A libertarian U.S. think tank is investigating a former aide-turned-critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a blog post containing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol, Politico reported Tuesday.

Cato Institute fellow Andrei Illarionov claimed in a Russian-language LiveJournal entry Friday that rioters who stormed the legislative building were “provoked” by Black Lives Matter activists but did not violate the U.S. Constitution. Illarionov, a senior fellow at Cato’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity, also alleged that the U.S. Capitol attack was a “trap” set by Washington’s Democratic mayor and police.

Illarionov said it was still “unknown” who won the 2020 presidential election and accused the Democratic party of seeking “exclusive domination” to promote “radical socialism, black racism and green totalitarianism.”

Politico cited Cato spokesperson Corie Whalen as saying that Illarionov’s misleading post “is under discussion among senior management and with Mr. Illarionov.”

The think tank’s senior management “categorically rejects the claims” in Illarionov’s blog post, Whalen was quoted as saying. 

The statement did not indicate whether the think tank would strip Illarionov of his fellowship.

Ilya Zaslavkiy, head of research at the U.S.-based Free Russia Foundation nonprofit, wrote Tuesday that Illarionov’s views are “widely popular among Russian-American Trump supporters, some of whom took part in the Capitol events.” Russian commentators have pointed to the U.S. Capitol attack as a sign of America’s decline, while President Vladimir Putin was among the few world leaders to remain silent on the events.

The Cato Institute itself condemned the Capitol attack as “mob rule” and criticized outgoing President Donald Trump and allied lawmakers for helping “stoke the flames of distrust and division.”

Illarionov served as Putin’s chief economic adviser from 2000 to 2005, when he quit amid repeated disagreements over what he has called a "lack of liberal or even mainstream policies." Illarionov has since become an outspoken Kremlin critic.

Read more about: United States , Putin

Read more

'like a teenager on instagram'

‘A Ward Boss With Nukes’: Obama Unloads on Putin in New Memoir

The former U.S. president shared his unfiltered thoughts on Putin and Russia in his newly published memoir.
Meddling

House Panels Seek Details On Trump Communications With Russia's Putin

The requests are part of an investigation into whether the U.S. president abused power or obstructed justice.
Soviet Union

Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’

“They are very bad,” Medvedev said. “I would say appalling."
Putin

Miss Russia Thanks Putin for Lack of Weinstein-Style Harassment in Russia

Russian women have President Vladimir Putin to thank for the lack of sexual harassment incidents that are coming to light in the United States

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.