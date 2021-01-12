Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Starts Mass Vaccinations in Cosmonaut Center

By AFP
By mid-December, Russia had vaccinated several cosmonauts ahead of future flights and some of them have already received both doses. Roscosmos

Russia's cosmonaut training center said Tuesday it has begun vaccinating employees against the coronavirus ahead of future space missions.

The press service of the Yuri Gagarin Training Centre told AFP that around 40 of its nearly 1,500 employees had received the first dose of Russia's homemade coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. 

Named after famous Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first person to travel to outer space, the center is located in Star City, a short drive from Moscow.

"Training continues and we are prioritizing the vaccination of employees who are in close contact with crews preparing for mission," the center's spokeswoman said.  

The center said that the main and backup crews of a new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) had been vaccinated earlier and will receive their second dose on Friday.

Sputnik V has an efficacy of over 90 % according to its developers. It is administered in two doses with an interval of three weeks. 

By mid-December, Russia had vaccinated several cosmonauts ahead of future flights and some of them have already received both doses.

The next Russian crew to the ISS cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and Sergei Korsakov is due to depart from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan in April 2021.

Novitsky and Dubrov have received their first doses, the centre said on Tuesday, as quoted by TASS news agency.

The two Russian cosmonauts currently on the ISS Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov had not been vaccinated before their take-off in late September. 

At the time the Russian vaccine had just started its third phase of trials, and the cosmonauts indicated that they would wait for further testing. 

Russia began mass vaccinations with Sputnik V in early December, while batches of the vaccine were sent overseas to Belarus, Serbia and Argentina.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the development of Sputnik, more than one million people have been vaccinated in Russia.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

coronavirus scare

Coronavirus-Infected Moscow Election Official Administered Vote on Putin Reforms – Reports

More than 1,300 people voted at the polling station where she worked.
TRAVEL CRASH

Moscow’s Tour Guides Pray for Miracle as Summer Season Ebbs Away

With Russia’s borders still shut, the country faces a year of lost tourist spending.
coronavirus scare

Serbian Defense Chief Tests Positive for Virus After Moscow Visit

He visited Serbian troops in Moscow last Tuesday and was scheduled to attend the Victory Day parade the next day.
hidden cases

1 in 5 Moscow Residents Have Coronavirus Antibodies – Official

“Herd immunity continues to form and about 20% of Muscovites currently have such immunity.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.