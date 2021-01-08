Russia Suspends e-Visas Due to Coronavirus

Russia has suspended its electronic visa system until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, tourism authorities have said.

Citizens of 52 countries, including EU member states, China and India, were expected to be able take advantage of e-visas from Jan. 1, 2021. However, most foreigners are still unable to enter Russia after it banned international flights in spring with the arrival of the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

An undated notice on the Federal Tourism Agency website’s e-visa section warns visitors that Russia has temporarily suspended issuing e-visas “to ensure state security” and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Government decisions will be made if the situation changes,” the notice adds.