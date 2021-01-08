Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Suspends e-Visas Due to Coronavirus

E-visa holders will be able enter Russia for tourism, business and other personal reasons as soon as the suspension is lifted. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia has suspended its electronic visa system until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, tourism authorities have said.

Citizens of 52 countries, including EU member states, China and India, were expected to be able  take advantage of e-visas from Jan. 1, 2021. However, most foreigners are still unable to enter Russia after it banned international flights in spring with the arrival of the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

An undated notice on the Federal Tourism Agency website’s e-visa section warns visitors that Russia has temporarily suspended issuing e-visas “to ensure state security” and prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

“Government decisions will be made if the situation changes,” the notice adds.

A similarly worded notice is posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s consular department.

The Federal Tourism Agency and the Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Moscow Times.

E-visa holders will be able enter Russia for tourism, business and other personal reasons as soon as the suspension is lifted. E-visas are valid for 60 days, allowing foreigners to remain in Russia for up to 16 days.

When it resumes, Russia’s e-visa system is expected to revive a tourism industry that lost at least $7 billion in the pandemic-hit year.

Read more about: Transport , Coronavirus , Visas

Read more

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Russia Resumes Visa-Free Entry for Some Foreigners on Official Visits

The rules apply to foreigners whose home countries already had a visa-free agreement with Russia before the coronavirus lockdown.
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

Russia Looks to Resume Flights to EU, China – Reports

The list compiled by Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor includes Britain and Germany.
easier access

Russia Seeks to Revive Coronavirus-Hit Tourism Industry By Cutting Visa Red Tape

Tourists would be able to get multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years if the changes take effect.
NO PENALTY

Foreigners in Russia Can Extend Visas Without Leaving Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The Interior Ministry said the new measures ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.