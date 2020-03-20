Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Foreigners in Russia Can Extend Visas Without Leaving Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Foreigners will be able to extend their visas by contacting the nearest regional police headquarters. Michail Dzhaparidze / TASS

Foreign nationals in Russia will be able to extend their current visas without facing a penalty due to the coronavirus outbreak that is closing borders and canceling flights worldwide, the Interior Ministry has said.

Russia has temporarily banned all foreign citizens from entering the country and suspended its issuance of nearly all types of visas in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus within its borders. At the same time, nearly every country in Europe and several others around the world have shut their borders.

"In order to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens and also taking into account the situation associated with the spread of the new coronavirus, foreign citizens can extend their period of temporary stay in Russia as of March 19," the ministry’s press center said in a statement.

Foreigners will be able to extend their visas by contacting the nearest regional police headquarters, the ministry said. Foreigners whose visas have already expired will also be able to extend their visas.

According to the ministry, Russia has also resumed its acceptance of applications for foreigners’ work permits. Labor migrants can renew their paperwork without leaving the country as well.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Visas

Read more

COLLECTIVE CURE

Belarussian Leader Proposes 'Tractor' Therapy For Coronavirus

"The fields heal everyone," Alexander Lukashenko says.
CORONAVIRUS CHANT

St. Petersburg Football Fans Chant 'We Will All Die' at a Match

St. Petersburg football fans showed their support in a rather morbid way.
#canceled

Russia Moves to Cancel Major Events as Coronavirus Looms

Russia is canceling a slew of major events, festivals and concerts to prevent the virus from spreading.
Visas

U.S. Citizens Targeted in Russian Visa Clampdown

An increasing number of Americans are facing visa problems or deportation from Russia due to worsening political ties, the Kommersant newspaper reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.