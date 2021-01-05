New Evidence in Ukraine Journalist's Murder – Police

Police in Ukraine have received new evidence that may help identify those who ordered the murder of award-winning investigative journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016.

"The documents and audio recordings, the last of which are dated by 2012, are already at the disposal of the investigation," the police said in a statement.

Fragments of these recordings published on the Internet contain the voices of "unidentified persons discussing the murder" of Sheremet, including the option of poisoning him, the statement added.

The National Police also said they had received permission to conduct an investigation in an EU country, but did not specify which one.