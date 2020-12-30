New Online Restrictions and Sobering-Up Stations: Putin Signs Slew of New Laws

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday has signed a number of bills into law ahead of the New Year holiday, ranging from new restrictions on protests and online information to the return of Soviet-era “sobering-up stations.”

Here’s an overview of all the latest legislation:

Restrictions on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook

Russia’s federal media watchdog now has the right to block internet platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter if they are found to “discriminate” against Russian media.

The law signed by Putin also allows Russia to impose retaliatory sanctions for censorship of Russian media on foreign internet platforms.

In an explanatory note attached to the bill, its authors wrote that authorities have been receiving complaints from Russian media this year that their accounts have been censored by "foreign internet platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube." Earlier this year, the U.S. tech giants introduced labels for state-affiliated media outlets.

Protest restrictions

Putin signed new restrictions on public protests allowing Russia’s courts in some cases to recognize queues for a single picket as rallies. The changes also prohibit rallies in front of emergency buildings and impose additional restrictions on journalists covering the protests.

Under the new law, journalists are prohibited from campaigning for or against the goals of a public event, organizing or holding it or organizing the collection of donations and signatures, as well as participating in discussions and decision-making.

In addition, journalists are prohibited from hiding their press badges and other items that identify them as a member of the press.

Prohibiting leaks of secret agents’ personal data

Sharing personal data and information about the work of intelligence officers, law enforcement agencies, the military and judges is now a criminal offense under a law Putin signed Wednesday.

Previously, intelligence officers’ personal data was only protected in the case of “direct threat to their security and health.” The amended law also extends the protections to officers’ family members.

The law comes on the heels of a recent media investigation led by Bellingcat and CNN that revealed the names, photos and phone numbers of FSB officers alleged to be involved in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

More personal data

Another law Putin signed Wednesday prohibits the use of personal data in the public domain without the owner’s consent and gives citizens the right to ask to take their personal information down.

Under the law, publishing one’s personal data requires the individual’s consent, which must include a list of the online platforms where the information will be published.

Imprisonment for spreading libel online

Putin approved amendments to the Criminal Code that would make spreading libel online a criminal offense punishable by up to two years in prison. The same punishment would be applied for those found guilty of defamation "against several persons, including individually undefined."

The amendments expand the types of punishments for the Criminal Code article on libel. Currently, the punishments include fines and compulsory labor; the new changes would add imprisonment, forced labor and arrest to this list.

Bloggers who publish news on Telegram channels popular with Russian-language readers could be impacted by the changes.

‘Foreign agent’ expansion

Any politically active, foreign-funded individual or organization working in Russia may now be labeled a “foreign agent” under a law signed by Putin on Wednesday.

Foreign-funded individuals who gather information on Russia’s military or military-technical activities can also be labeled as foreign agents.