Alexander Kurlyandsky, Creator of 'Nu, Pogodi!', Dead at 82

The hapless Wolf and wily Hare cartoons have gone down in animation history.

Alexander Kurlyandsky Souzmultfilm, Alexei Kobelev / Wikicommons

Alexander Kurlyandsky, creator of the "Nu, Pogodi!" ("Just You Wait!") cartoon series and dozen of other popular animated films, died on Dec. 20 at the age of 82. There was no information about cause of death.

Kurlyandsky created the cartoon series about the Wolf chasing after the much more clever Hare in 1969. The cartoons have almost no dialog except for the Wolf's "Just you wait!" after another unsuccesfull attempt at catching the Hare. He went on to write 20 series, which ran until 2006. In 2014 "Nu, Pogodi!" was voted the most popular cartoon series of all time in Russia.

Over the course of his long career, Kurlyandsky created and wrote over 40 animated series, including "The Return of the Prodigal Parrot" starring Kesha, and "The Great Gosha," a series for adults about a Soviet everyman. He also wrote for the children's show "Yeralash."

In addition to his prolific work for the small screen, Kurlyandsky wrote many books for children as well as adults, include a book of scifi short stories called "Last Champion" with Eduard Uspendsky.

Below is a New Year's series of "Nu, Pogodi!"

