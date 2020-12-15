Russia’s MC-21 Passenger Aircraft Completes First Flight With Domestic-Made Engine

Russia’s MC-21 medium-range passenger aircraft has made its first flight with a domestically made engine, state industrial conglomerate Rostec announced Tuesday.

“Through the efforts of scientists, designers, engineers and workers, a next-generation airliner is being created that returns our country to the top league of world aviation,” Rostec head Sergei Chemezov said in a statement.

The flight took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant’s airfield and lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that the MC-21’s maiden flight with a Russian PD-14 engine is the result of "a consistent state policy in the development of high-tech industries."