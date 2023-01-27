Russia Says Ramping Up Ammunition Production for Ukraine War

Russia’s defense industry has stepped up production of ammunition for the military to use in Ukraine, Sergei Chemezov, who heads the state defense conglomerate Rostec, said Friday.

“Our enemies’ chatter about Russia allegedly running out of missiles, shells, etc. is complete nonsense,” Chemezov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

“We have increased the production of ammunition on orders by the Defense Ministry several times over,” he added without providing figures.

Chemezov acknowledged a spike in the use of various types of ammunition as Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine nears its one-year mark.