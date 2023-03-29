Russian Prison Boss Offers Inmate Labor to Boost Military Production

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service has offered the state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec the use of inmate labor to boost the production of military equipment for the country's armed forces, the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant reported on Wednesday.

Rostec head Sergei Chemezov, who is widely believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is said to have received a proposal from Arkadiy Gostev, the head of Russia's prison system, to use Russian inmate labor back in January.

"The possibilities for this kind of cooperation are now being considered in several areas," the newspaper wrote, citing an unnamed Rostec source.

While prisoners cannot be used to assemble missiles or aircraft, which require technical specialists, they can be used for various low-skilled tasks, such as assembly line work and construction, the source said.