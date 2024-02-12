Former Employees of Ksenia Sobchak Jailed in Rostec CEO Extortion Case

Three former employees of Russian media influencer Ksenia Sobchak were sentenced to at least seven years in prison for trying to extort money from the head of Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec.

Multiple criminal cases were launched in August 2022 after Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov and his aides accused the managers of several Telegram news channels of demanding money in exchange for burying critical news coverage.

Among those ultimately caught up in the scandal was Kirill Sukhanov, an ex-business manager at Sobchak’s media holding Ostorozhno Media, who in October 2022 was detained at a Moscow restaurant while receiving cash from Chemezov’s representative Andrei Baldukhayev.

Arian Romanovsky, a former editor of Russian fashion magazine Tatler, was detained alongside Sukhanov. Tamerlan Bigayev, a former journalist with the pro-Kremlin tabloid Life.ru, was arrested on the same charges days later.