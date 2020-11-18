Oxygen Pipe Explodes at Moscow's Main Coronavirus Hospital

An oxygen line has exploded at Kommunarka, Moscow's main coronavirus treatment center, on Wednesday, city authorities said.

Video posted to social media showed clouds of white steam rising from the hospital, which is currently treating 733 coronavirus patients. The RBC news website quoted eyewitnesses as saying that they saw the smoke following a loud bang.

In a statement shortly after the explosion, the Moscow health department said that an oxygen line was depressurized during installation at a temporary ward that is still under construction. The department added that there is no threat to patients or hospital staff.