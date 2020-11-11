Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sees Record One-Day Coronavirus Death Toll

Russia's national coronavirus information center has confirmed 31,593 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Yevgeny Sofiychuk / TASS

Russia has confirmed more than 400 new coronavirus deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic Wednesday as authorities hold off on a widespread lockdown in favor of targeted measures.

The grim milestone of 432 deaths in a single day pushed Russia’s overall Covid-19 death toll to 31,593. This figure is based on regional data aggregated by the national coronavirus information center.

Russia’s official statistics agency Rosstat said late Friday that 55,671 people with Covid-19 died from April through September, the latest available month, alone. That figure would make Russia’s Covid-19 death toll the fifth-highest in the world.

Rosstat’s October fatalities are expected in early December.

On Wednesday, Russia confirmed fewer than 20,000 new infections for the first time in a week. The 19,851 newly reported cases bring Russia’s overall caseload to 1,836,960, the fourth-highest in the world.

Moscow remains the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak with 4,477 new cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,574 new infections. 

The Russian capital on Tuesday ordered clubs, bars and restaurants to stop serving customers after 11 p.m. starting this Friday through mid-January 2021 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Russia’s Covid-19 information center said 18,616 people recovered from the virus Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,369,357.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

STIFLED IDENTITIES

Quarantined With Family, Russia’s LGBT Youth Face New Struggles

In a country where negative attitudes toward the LGBT community are rife, young people are forced to stay with unaccepting relatives.
cautious celebrations

Russia Says Only ‘Coronavirus Immune’ Troops Will March at Victory Day Parade

Russia has also invited troops from 19 countries to march at the rescheduled Victory Day parade.
controversial treatment

Russia Says It's Developing UV Light Therapy to Treat Coronavirus

Scientists warned about the dangers of UV radiation after U.S. President Trump suggested it as treatment.
Vaccine race

Russian Army to Test Coronavirus Vaccine on Troops

Fifty military personnel have volunteered as test subjects for the vaccine, the Defense Ministry said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.