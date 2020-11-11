Russia Sees Record One-Day Coronavirus Death Toll

Russia has confirmed more than 400 new coronavirus deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic Wednesday as authorities hold off on a widespread lockdown in favor of targeted measures.

The grim milestone of 432 deaths in a single day pushed Russia’s overall Covid-19 death toll to 31,593. This figure is based on regional data aggregated by the national coronavirus information center.

Russia’s official statistics agency Rosstat said late Friday that 55,671 people with Covid-19 died from April through September, the latest available month, alone. That figure would make Russia’s Covid-19 death toll the fifth-highest in the world.

Rosstat’s October fatalities are expected in early December.

On Wednesday, Russia confirmed fewer than 20,000 new infections for the first time in a week. The 19,851 newly reported cases bring Russia’s overall caseload to 1,836,960, the fourth-highest in the world.

Moscow remains the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak with 4,477 new cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,574 new infections.

The Russian capital on Tuesday ordered clubs, bars and restaurants to stop serving customers after 11 p.m. starting this Friday through mid-January 2021 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Russia’s Covid-19 information center said 18,616 people recovered from the virus Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,369,357.