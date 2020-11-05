Navalny Offices Raided, Aide Charged With Contempt

Masked men in uniforms raided the Moscow offices of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and authorities charged one of his key aides with contempt of court, multiple reports said Thursday.

Footage shared by Navalny’s social media team showed the men sticking tape over security cameras and entering the separately located offices of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the studio where his team films YouTube shows.

“I’m being told these are bailiffs looking for 29 million rubles ($375,000) as part of enforcement proceedings,” FBK director and Navalny’s lawyer Ivan Zhdanov tweeted.

He is likely referring to a defamation lawsuit that Kremlin-linked catering magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin won in July concerning his alleged links to contaminated school lunches. A Moscow court ordered Navalny, FBK and senior Navalny ally and lawyer Lyubov Sobol to each pay that sum to a Prigozhin-linked school lunch vendor.