Russia will likely miss its self-imposed timeline for mass vaccination against the coronavirus because of insufficient production capacity, the business news website The Bell reported Tuesday.

Authorities have vowed to vaccinate a sizable part of Russia’s population by the end of 2020, but developers are reportedly facing issues with scalability and quality control. As a result, manufacturers expect hundreds of thousands instead of the promised tens of millions of vaccine doses by year-end.

“We can’t stabilize the vaccine, no one yet can,” The Bell quoted an unnamed executive at one of four Russian manufacturing partners of Moscow’s Gamaleya research institute as saying. The institute developed Sputnik V, the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine.

Batches of vaccines often don’t meet Gamaleya’s quality standards and launches of cell-growing vessels known as bioreactors are “generally unsuccessful” when scaled up, an unnamed source familiar with the process told The Bell.

“It usually takes a year to set up mass production of this scale, and here we are trying to make it within weeks,” said Anton Gopka, general partner at the biotech and healthcare investment firm ATEM Capital.