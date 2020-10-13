Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Sets Single-Day Record for New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Yuri Kadobnov / AFP

Russia has set a new record for coronavirus deaths and cases, nearing 14,000 infections for the third time in a week, according to the national coronavirus information center. 

Russia confirmed 13,868 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its official number of cases to 1,326,178 and setting a new record for daily infections. 

The information center also confirmed 244 deaths caused by Covid-19, the highest count since the start of the pandemic.  

Russia’s previous highest number of fatalities stood at 232 people on May 29.

Nearly 23,000 people have died from Covid-19, a figure that Russia’s state statistics agency that publishes monthly data says is at least half the real number of fatalities.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak with 4,618 new confirmed infections, has also recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases since mid-May. 

Russia has seen its daily caseload double over the past month. Officials in around 35 out of 85 regions have instituted various restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the infection.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the city’s restrictions as “light” and urged residents to continue to take precautions before the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.

